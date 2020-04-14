Analysts Turn Mixed On Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

The shares of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gray Television Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Outperform the GTN stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Jefferies was of a view that GTN is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Guggenheim thinks that GTN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.32 while ending the day at $10.43. During the trading session, a total of 755250.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. GTN had ended its last session trading at $11.78. Gray Television Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 2.27. Gray Television Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 GTN 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $25.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gray Television Inc. generated 212.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Gray Television Inc. has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.26% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.60 and traded between $0.53 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SESN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7128 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0330. The stock has a high of $2.60 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.18%, as 2.30M GTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SESN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 166,543 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,990,472 shares of SESN, with a total valuation of $2,238,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SESN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,193,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC decreased its Sesen Bio Inc. shares by 70.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,845,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,309,707 shares of Sesen Bio Inc. which are valued at $1,035,391. In the same vein, Eversept Partners LP decreased its Sesen Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,300,000 shares and is now valued at $729,300. Following these latest developments, around 3.92% of Sesen Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.