Analysts Turn Mixed On Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

The shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $11 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denny’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Overweight the DENN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that DENN is Hold in its latest report on October 30, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that DENN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.01 while ending the day at $9.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -31.43% decline from the average session volume which is 861540.0 shares. DENN had ended its last session trading at $9.94. Denny’s Corporation currently has a market cap of $543.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.04. DENN 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $23.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denny’s Corporation generated 3.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.48%. Denny’s Corporation has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.47% to reach $22.90/share. It started the day trading at $16.22 and traded between $15.06 and $16.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPG’s 50-day SMA is 19.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.32. The stock has a high of $25.20 for the year while the low is $11.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.81%, as 21.01M DENN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 403,420 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,589,978 shares of IPG, with a total valuation of $705,721,744. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $548,581,199 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares by 13.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,469,867 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,855,164 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. which are valued at $509,497,147. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,040 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,848,864 shares and is now valued at $305,163,108. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.