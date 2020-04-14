Analysts Turn Mixed On Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)

The shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BHF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that BHF is Sell in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BHF is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.47 while ending the day at $25.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a 26.94% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. BHF had ended its last session trading at $27.52. BHF 52-week low price stands at $12.05 while its 52-week high price is $48.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.51%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has the potential to record 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on June 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.85% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.31 and traded between $2.6898 and $3.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMMT’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.59. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 181188.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -87.38%, as 22,866 BHF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 81.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 87.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP bought more SMMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 164.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP purchasing 2,632,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,228,700 shares of SMMT, with a total valuation of $10,022,019.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Summit Therapeutics plc shares by 2.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 233,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,818 shares of Summit Therapeutics plc which are valued at $554,054. Following these latest developments, around 23.29% of Summit Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.