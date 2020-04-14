Analysts Turn Mixed On Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Activision Blizzard Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the ATVI stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Piper Sandler was of a view that ATVI is Overweight in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Nomura thinks that ATVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.02.

The shares of the company added by 3.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.02 while ending the day at $62.75. During the trading session, a total of 8.05 million shares were traded which represents a 4.29% incline from the average session volume which is 8.41 million shares. ATVI had ended its last session trading at $60.46. Activision Blizzard Inc. currently has a market cap of $48.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.03, with a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ATVI 52-week low price stands at $41.84 while its 52-week high price is $64.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Activision Blizzard Inc. generated 5.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.99%. Activision Blizzard Inc. has the potential to record 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. BofA/Merrill also rated FTCH as Reiterated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTCH could surge by 25.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.89% to reach $14.29/share. It started the day trading at $10.73 and traded between $9.81 and $10.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTCH’s 50-day SMA is 10.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.36. The stock has a high of $25.90 for the year while the low is $5.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.78%, as 36.10M ATVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.03% of Farfetch Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… sold more FTCH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… selling -5,575,824 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,403,907 shares of FTCH, with a total valuation of $200,690,865. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … meanwhile bought more FTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,763,878 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its Farfetch Limited shares by 80.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,580,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,063,315 shares of Farfetch Limited which are valued at $107,282,798. In the same vein, Tremblant Capital LP increased its Farfetch Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,550,374 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,550,374 shares and is now valued at $91,247,955. Following these latest developments, around 16.44% of Farfetch Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.