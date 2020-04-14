Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 23, 2018. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 17, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 21, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that THMO is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that THMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 26, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.26.

The shares of the company added by 18.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 826935.0 shares were traded which represents a -148.22% decline from the average session volume which is 333140.0 shares. THMO had ended its last session trading at $3.60. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 THMO 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $7.80.

The ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. generated 4.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.44%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. BTIG Research also rated EQR as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that EQR could surge by 6.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $71.37/share. It started the day trading at $68.935 and traded between $66.14 and $66.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQR’s 50-day SMA is 72.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.57. The stock has a high of $89.55 for the year while the low is $49.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.44%, as 4.56M THMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Equity Residential shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EQR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 316,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,268,105 shares of EQR, with a total valuation of $2,916,914,760. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EQR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,816,812,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Equity Residential shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,959,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,830,358 shares of Equity Residential which are valued at $1,478,528,897. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equity Residential shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,952,157 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,878,408 shares and is now valued at $1,473,536,558. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equity Residential stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.