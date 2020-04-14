Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

The shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $29 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Kraft Heinz Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the KHC stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $28. Jefferies was of a view that KHC is Hold in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that KHC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.34 while ending the day at $27.93. During the trading session, a total of 6.69 million shares were traded which represents a 35.0% incline from the average session volume which is 10.29 million shares. KHC had ended its last session trading at $28.11. The Kraft Heinz Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 KHC 52-week low price stands at $19.99 while its 52-week high price is $33.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Kraft Heinz Company generated 2.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. The Kraft Heinz Company has the potential to record 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.02% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.16 and traded between $2.92 and $3.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NK’s 50-day SMA is 4.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.62. The stock has a high of $9.90 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.59%, as 2.84M KHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.20% of NantKwest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 147.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more NK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 39,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,634,925 shares of NK, with a total valuation of $4,708,584. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,070,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NantKwest Inc. shares by 90.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 674,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 319,902 shares of NantKwest Inc. which are valued at $1,942,260. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its NantKwest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 109,280 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 309,339 shares and is now valued at $890,896. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of NantKwest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.