Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the PLYA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.25.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $2.04. During the trading session, a total of 867151.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.14% decline from the average session volume which is 661230.0 shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $1.80. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 20.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $10.43/share. It started the day trading at $8.14 and traded between $7.53 and $7.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INO’s 50-day SMA is 6.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.55. The stock has a high of $19.36 for the year while the low is $1.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.40%, as 20.65M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.65% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 149.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 259.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. bought more INO shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchasing 840,281 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,482,827 shares of INO, with a total valuation of $55,672,233. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more INO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,759,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,047,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -108,742 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $37,554,204. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 108,742 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,047,608 shares and is now valued at $37,554,204. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.