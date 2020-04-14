Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

The shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peloton Interactive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the PTON stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $40. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PTON is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Wedbush thinks that PTON is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.29.

The shares of the company added by 12.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.46 while ending the day at $31.99. During the trading session, a total of 9.4 million shares were traded which represents a -39.66% decline from the average session volume which is 6.73 million shares. PTON had ended its last session trading at $28.45. Peloton Interactive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 PTON 52-week low price stands at $17.70 while its 52-week high price is $37.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Peloton Interactive Inc. generated 532.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. Peloton Interactive Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Deutsche Bank also rated BKE as Upgrade on November 02, 2018, with its price target of $19 suggesting that BKE could down by -14.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.4197 and traded between $14.39 and $14.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKE’s 50-day SMA is 19.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.48. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $11.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.25%, as 10.11M PTON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.00% of The Buckle Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 639.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -527,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,855,746 shares of BKE, with a total valuation of $93,992,278. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,096,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its The Buckle Inc. shares by 2.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,095,199 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,905 shares of The Buckle Inc. which are valued at $42,435,178. In the same vein, Sprucegrove Investment Management… decreased its The Buckle Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 139,364 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,184,200 shares and is now valued at $16,235,382. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of The Buckle Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.