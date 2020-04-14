Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The shares of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nautilus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Buy the NLS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that NLS is In-line in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Sidoti thinks that NLS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 303.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.51.

The shares of the company added by 28.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.78 while ending the day at $4.84. During the trading session, a total of 7.38 million shares were traded which represents a -570.83% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. NLS had ended its last session trading at $3.76. Nautilus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NLS 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nautilus Inc. generated 11.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 341.67%. Nautilus Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $36.06/share. It started the day trading at $30.53 and traded between $28.995 and $29.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCI’s 50-day SMA is 34.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.12. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $22.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.09%, as 9.30M NLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Johnson Controls International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more JCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -9,472,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 86,117,229 shares of JCI, with a total valuation of $2,321,720,494. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,693,226,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by 1.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,985,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -599,335 shares of Johnson Controls International plc which are valued at $916,254,688. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 301,260 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,823,514 shares and is now valued at $911,881,937. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Johnson Controls International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.