Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marker Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.83 while ending the day at $1.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -504.07% decline from the average session volume which is 291760.0 shares. MRKR had ended its last session trading at $1.75. Marker Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 22.80 MRKR 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marker Therapeutics Inc. generated 43.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.5157 and traded between $0.4666 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 0.9981 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6286. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.61%, as 28.70M MRKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.34% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.04% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.