Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

The shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Hold the EQT stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $8. MKM Partners was of a view that EQT is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. CFRA thinks that EQT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.00.

The shares of the company added by 14.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.22 while ending the day at $12.43. During the trading session, a total of 10.06 million shares were traded which represents a 8.4% incline from the average session volume which is 10.98 million shares. EQT had ended its last session trading at $10.82. EQT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EQT 52-week low price stands at $4.21 while its 52-week high price is $21.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EQT Corporation generated 4.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2866.67%. EQT Corporation has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Stifel also rated PH as Upgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $229 suggesting that PH could surge by 13.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $145.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.31% to reach $160.44/share. It started the day trading at $143.9299 and traded between $136.01 and $138.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PH’s 50-day SMA is 163.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 179.43. The stock has a high of $215.94 for the year while the low is $93.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.11%, as 1.81M EQT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 35,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,415,432 shares of PH, with a total valuation of $1,221,463,993. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,008,902,426 worth of shares.

Similarly, Longview Partners LLP decreased its Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,628,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,557 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation which are valued at $859,909,208. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,510 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,982,000 shares and is now valued at $776,044,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.