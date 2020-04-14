Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $200 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $158. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. William Blair was of a view that AXSM is Outperform in its latest report on September 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 353.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $55.44 while ending the day at $60.04. During the trading session, a total of 540432.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.69% incline from the average session volume which is 881490.0 shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $56.15. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $13.25 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 219.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.93%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.34% to reach $33.15/share. It started the day trading at $25.00 and traded between $23.21 and $23.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KKR’s 50-day SMA is 27.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.65. The stock has a high of $34.14 for the year while the low is $15.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.18%, as 13.27M AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 775,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,489,330 shares of KKR, with a total valuation of $1,114,574,575. ValueAct Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more KKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,074,555,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its KKR & Co. Inc. shares by 4.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,115,654 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,254,969 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. which are valued at $706,814,399. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its KKR & Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 803,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,589,572 shares and is now valued at $506,707,255. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.