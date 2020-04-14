2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM), Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.06.

The shares of the company added by 2.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.13 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 8.62 million shares were traded which represents a 1.53% incline from the average session volume which is 8.75 million shares. ZOM had ended its last session trading at $0.14. ZOM 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $0.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 511000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Maxim Group also rated AVID as Initiated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVID could surge by 44.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.14% to reach $10.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.1161 and traded between $5.5766 and $6.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVID’s 50-day SMA is 7.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.64. The stock has a high of $10.79 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.47%, as 3.10M ZOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.66% of Avid Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 369.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.31% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Blum Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,555,367 shares of AVID, with a total valuation of $44,117,620. Impactive Capital LP meanwhile bought more AVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,095,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,889,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,336 shares of Avid Technology Inc. which are valued at $19,444,013. In the same vein, Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,092,052 shares and is now valued at $14,079,510. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Avid Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.