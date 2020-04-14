2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO), eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)

The shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $67 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Winnebago Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Buy the WGO stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. That day the Northcoast set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. SunTrust was of a view that WGO is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2018. Northcoast thinks that WGO is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.265 while ending the day at $32.59. During the trading session, a total of 847733.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.87% decline from the average session volume which is 808330.0 shares. WGO had ended its last session trading at $35.77. Winnebago Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.93. Winnebago Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WGO 52-week low price stands at $16.94 while its 52-week high price is $63.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Winnebago Industries Inc. generated 122.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.15%. Winnebago Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.22 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3411 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3757. The stock has a high of $0.71 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 428694.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.15%, as 549,372 WGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of eMagin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,492,624 shares of EMAN, with a total valuation of $961,422.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its eMagin Corporation shares by 41.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 243,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,741 shares of eMagin Corporation which are valued at $52,017. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of eMagin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.