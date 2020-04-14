2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

The shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $155 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stryker Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Sell the SYK stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 248. SunTrust was of a view that SYK is Hold in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that SYK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $169.56 while ending the day at $172.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.41 million shares were traded which represents a 0.24% incline from the average session volume which is 2.42 million shares. SYK had ended its last session trading at $182.72. Stryker Corporation currently has a market cap of $62.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.11, with a beta of 0.86. Stryker Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SYK 52-week low price stands at $124.54 while its 52-week high price is $226.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stryker Corporation generated 4.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.5%. Stryker Corporation has the potential to record 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is now rated as Hold. Tudor Pickering also rated BKR as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that BKR could surge by 27.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.34% to reach $18.39/share. It started the day trading at $13.46 and traded between $12.62 and $13.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKR’s 50-day SMA is 15.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.32. The stock has a high of $27.13 for the year while the low is $9.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.87%, as 15.11M SYK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Baker Hughes Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more BKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,137,231 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,103,409 shares of BKR, with a total valuation of $820,085,795. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more BKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $801,301,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by 2.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 61,368,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,209 shares of Baker Hughes Company which are valued at $644,365,470. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,027,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,271,919 shares and is now valued at $380,855,150. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Baker Hughes Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.