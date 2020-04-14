2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Underweight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Wells Fargo was of a view that QEP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that QEP is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.90.

The shares of the company added by 0.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 11.02 million shares were traded which represents a -12.24% decline from the average session volume which is 9.82 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.37. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Piper Jaffray also rated PARR as Initiated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that PARR could surge by 55.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.24% to reach $17.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.995 and traded between $7.24 and $7.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PARR’s 50-day SMA is 13.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.38. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $5.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.42%, as 1.36M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 496.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,046,376 shares of PARR, with a total valuation of $92,629,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,510,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,452,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,872 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. which are valued at $17,414,220. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 214,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,391,835 shares and is now valued at $16,982,029. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.