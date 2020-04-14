2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

The shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $149 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nexstar Media Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the NXST stock while also putting a $113 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $120. Gabelli & Co was of a view that NXST is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2018. Noble Financial thinks that NXST is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.14 while ending the day at $58.57. During the trading session, a total of 721672.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.24% incline from the average session volume which is 803990.0 shares. NXST had ended its last session trading at $62.80. Nexstar Media Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NXST 52-week low price stands at $43.37 while its 52-week high price is $133.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nexstar Media Group Inc. generated 248.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Nexstar Media Group Inc. has the potential to record 17.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could surge by 28.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.11% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.15 and traded between $3.25 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 10.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.03. The stock has a high of $46.40 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.42%, as 2.74M NXST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.23% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 525.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PVAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,979,619 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $6,117,023.

Similarly, Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,540,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $4,760,559. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.