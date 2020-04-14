2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

The shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Game Technology PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Hold the IGT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. Susquehanna was of a view that IGT is Positive in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Societe Generale thinks that IGT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.75 while ending the day at $6.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a 2.84% incline from the average session volume which is 3.18 million shares. IGT had ended its last session trading at $6.54. International Game Technology PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IGT 52-week low price stands at $3.59 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.29%. International Game Technology PLC has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.94% to reach $29.76/share. It started the day trading at $18.82 and traded between $17.695 and $17.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHC’s 50-day SMA is 20.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.97. The stock has a high of $31.97 for the year while the low is $11.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.09%, as 23.53M IGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.69% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… sold more BHC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… selling -858,622 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,483,921 shares of BHC, with a total valuation of $410,500,776.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares by 8.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,024,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,407,822 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. which are valued at $279,384,865. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.