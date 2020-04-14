2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Market Perform the I stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Cowen was of a view that I is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Raymond James thinks that I is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 6.46 million shares were traded which represents a 38.43% incline from the average session volume which is 10.49 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $1.56. I 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 830.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. The Benchmark Company also rated GLUU as Reiterated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that GLUU could surge by 19.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.64% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.275 and traded between $5.6263 and $6.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLUU’s 50-day SMA is 6.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.97. The stock has a high of $11.65 for the year while the low is $3.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.11%, as 12.48M I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.87% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 152.20, while the P/B ratio is 4.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GLUU shares, increasing its portfolio by 124.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 9,192,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,565,020 shares of GLUU, with a total valuation of $104,193,976. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,767,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by 35.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,591,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 948,214 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. which are valued at $22,589,258. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 183,877 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,324,773 shares and is now valued at $20,912,822. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Glu Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.