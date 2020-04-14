2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

The shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Easterly Government Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DEA is Outperform in its latest report on December 14, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that DEA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.39 while ending the day at $27.43. During the trading session, a total of 784483.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.03% incline from the average session volume which is 808960.0 shares. DEA had ended its last session trading at $29.32. DEA 52-week low price stands at $17.20 while its 52-week high price is $29.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.33%. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 106.88% to reach $6.10/share. It started the day trading at $14.39 and traded between $7.89 and $12.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICD’s 50-day SMA is 6.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.65. The stock has a high of $64.40 for the year while the low is $1.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 47325.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 348.92%, as 212,452 DEA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 773.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 941,926 shares of ICD, with a total valuation of $1,318,696.

Similarly, Nokomis Capital LLC increased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by 36.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 135,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,997 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. which are valued at $190,026. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,359 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 133,324 shares and is now valued at $186,654. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.