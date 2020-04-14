2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), Alio Gold Inc. (AMEX:ALO)

The shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astrotech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 220.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.833 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 10.6% incline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. ASTC had ended its last session trading at $3.41. Astrotech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ASTC 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.75.

The Astrotech Corporation generated 1.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Astrotech Corporation has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alio Gold Inc. (AMEX:ALO) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.60% to reach $5.47/share. It started the day trading at $0.63 and traded between $0.52 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALO’s 50-day SMA is 0.6138 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6838. The stock has a high of $0.94 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 572047.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.62%, as 684,283 ASTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Alio Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 207.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. sold more ALO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. selling -18,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,241,258 shares of ALO, with a total valuation of $3,027,010.

Similarly, Aegis Financial Corp. increased its Alio Gold Inc. shares by 13.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,831,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 342,590 shares of Alio Gold Inc. which are valued at $1,373,082. In the same vein, Craton Capital Pty Ltd. increased its Alio Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,500,000 shares and is now valued at $1,212,500. Following these latest developments, around 4.35% of Alio Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.