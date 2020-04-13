Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

The shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $40 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westlake Chemical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Bernstein was of a view that WLK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that WLK is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.60.

The shares of the company added by 8.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $42.79 while ending the day at $45.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -62.82% decline from the average session volume which is 883170.0 shares. WLK had ended its last session trading at $41.87. Westlake Chemical Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WLK 52-week low price stands at $28.99 while its 52-week high price is $78.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Westlake Chemical Corporation generated 728.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -154.05%. Westlake Chemical Corporation has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is now rated as Peer Perform. UBS also rated F as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $4.30 suggesting that F could surge by 18.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.76% to reach $6.59/share. It started the day trading at $5.75 and traded between $5.24 and $5.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that F’s 50-day SMA is 6.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.55. The stock has a high of $10.56 for the year while the low is $3.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 147.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 146.76M WLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Ford Motor Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 173.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 91.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more F shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 521,877 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 299,803,178 shares of F, with a total valuation of $1,448,049,350. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more F shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,070,900,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 181,332,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,093,525 shares of Ford Motor Company which are valued at $875,835,487. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,059,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 179,629,126 shares and is now valued at $867,608,679. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ford Motor Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.