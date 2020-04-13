Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

The shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radian Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Buy the RDN stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on April 27, 2018. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $23.25. Macquarie was of a view that RDN is Neutral in its latest report on March 15, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that RDN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.75.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.06 while ending the day at $15.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -55.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. RDN had ended its last session trading at $13.75. Radian Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.95, with a beta of 1.75. RDN 52-week low price stands at $9.53 while its 52-week high price is $26.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.12%. Radian Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Piper Sandler also rated BRY as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BRY could surge by 61.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.17% to reach $6.13/share. It started the day trading at $2.7279 and traded between $2.27 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRY’s 50-day SMA is 4.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.15. The stock has a high of $13.29 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.55%, as 2.17M RDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Berry Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 867.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more BRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 21,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,913,313 shares of BRY, with a total valuation of $31,121,084. Benefit Street Partners LLC meanwhile sold more BRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,543,613 worth of shares.

Similarly, CarVal Investors LLC decreased its Berry Corporation shares by 9.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,577,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -555,622 shares of Berry Corporation which are valued at $13,442,616. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Berry Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 415,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,491,667 shares and is now valued at $13,234,917. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Berry Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.