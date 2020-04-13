Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

The shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Goldman was of a view that MGTA is Buy in its latest report on July 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.43 while ending the day at $7.06. During the trading session, a total of 606279.0 shares were traded which represents a -298.63% decline from the average session volume which is 152090.0 shares. MGTA had ended its last session trading at $6.49. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.60 MGTA 52-week low price stands at $5.76 while its 52-week high price is $17.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magenta Therapeutics Inc. generated 65.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.42%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. It started the day trading at $35.91 and traded between $34.65 and $35.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KL’s 50-day SMA is 33.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.94. The stock has a high of $51.08 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.67%, as 2.19M MGTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.52, while the P/B ratio is 4.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.73% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.