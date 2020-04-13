Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cloudflare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the NET stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Wells Fargo was of a view that NET is Outperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. SunTrust thinks that NET is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.18 while ending the day at $21.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.29 million shares were traded which represents a -33.06% decline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. NET had ended its last session trading at $22.84. Cloudflare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 NET 52-week low price stands at $14.50 while its 52-week high price is $26.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Cloudflare Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 37.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.09% to reach $5.39/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $3.29 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 4.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.94. The stock has a high of $7.19 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 746014.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -70.77%, as 218,060 NET shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.34% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.