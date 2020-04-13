Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

The shares of Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $48 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Coal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the ARCH stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Jefferies was of a view that ARCH is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that ARCH is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.86.

The shares of the company added by 9.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.28 while ending the day at $34.77. During the trading session, a total of 631126.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.37% decline from the average session volume which is 503410.0 shares. ARCH had ended its last session trading at $31.87. Arch Coal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ARCH 52-week low price stands at $25.37 while its 52-week high price is $101.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arch Coal Inc. generated 153.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3460.0%. Arch Coal Inc. has the potential to record 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Stephens also rated FMBI as Upgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that FMBI could surge by 18.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.81 and traded between $13.8175 and $14.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMBI’s 50-day SMA is 16.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.79. The stock has a high of $23.64 for the year while the low is $11.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.44%, as 3.29M ARCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 726.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FMBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -968,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,226,606 shares of FMBI, with a total valuation of $188,289,130. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FMBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,315,802 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,308,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,426 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $96,733,821. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,354 shares and is now valued at $79,917,615. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.