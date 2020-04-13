Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

The shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Neutral the ARLP stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. MKM Partners was of a view that ARLP is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that ARLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.69.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.08 while ending the day at $3.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -29.89% decline from the average session volume which is 952280.0 shares. ARLP had ended its last session trading at $3.00. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARLP 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $19.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Resource Partners L.P. generated 36.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -415.0%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on May 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. JMP Securities also rated MHLD as Resumed on August 10, 2017, with its price target of $9 suggesting that MHLD could down by -7.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.87% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.10 and traded between $0.9307 and $1.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MHLD’s 50-day SMA is 0.8581 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7080. The stock has a high of $1.24 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 141081.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.20%, as 66,026 ARLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 198.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The 683 Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,876,964 shares of MHLD, with a total valuation of $7,168,037. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MHLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,925,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Talkot Capital LLC increased its Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares by 4.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,643,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 110,000 shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $2,405,999. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,601 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,354,553 shares and is now valued at $2,142,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.