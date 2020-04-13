Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Oppenheimer was of a view that ADS is Outperform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that ADS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.12 while ending the day at $38.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a -59.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $40.71. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.90, with a beta of 2.33. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $182.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 3.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.63%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $720. Even though the stock has been trading at $725.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.33% to reach $688.00/share. It started the day trading at $788.97 and traded between $732.00 and $771.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMG’s 50-day SMA is 745.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 791.61. The stock has a high of $940.28 for the year while the low is $415.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.30%, as 1.90M ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.30, while the P/B ratio is 12.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 724.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CMG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,914,105 shares of CMG, with a total valuation of $1,906,990,312. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,154,061,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,408,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. which are valued at $921,868,986. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,289,022 shares and is now valued at $843,535,997. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.