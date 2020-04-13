Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.86 while ending the day at $5.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.04 million shares were traded which represents a -65.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. AKER had ended its last session trading at $5.95. Akers Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 AKER 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $21.84.

The Akers Biosciences Inc. generated 517000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $8.05 and traded between $7.46 and $7.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQX’s 50-day SMA is 7.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.50. The stock has a high of $10.30 for the year while the low is $3.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.07%, as 1.03M AKER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 800.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 19.20% of Equinox Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.