The Thing That Hid Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Strength

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.15% on 04/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.11 before closing at $0.12. Intraday shares traded counted 6.98 million, which was -169.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.59M. ENSV’s previous close was $0.11 while the outstanding shares total 53.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.77, with weekly volatility at 11.30% and ATR at 0.02. The ENSV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.07 and a $0.72 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Enservco Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENSV, the company has in raw cash 663000.0 on their books with 34.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.73 million million total, with 39.74 million as their total liabilities.

ENSV were able to record 3.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 406000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Enservco Corporation recorded a total of 4.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -119.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.81%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENSV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENSV attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Dickinson Ian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.39, for a total value of 3,894. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, JOLLY WILLIAM A now bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,786. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.19%.