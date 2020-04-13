Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

The shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that WDR is In-line in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that WDR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.87 while ending the day at $12.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -43.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. WDR had ended its last session trading at $11.87. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 WDR 52-week low price stands at $9.87 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.96% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.04 and traded between $1.75 and $2.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGG’s 50-day SMA is 2.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.70. The stock has a high of $14.36 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.95%, as 14.40M WDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.19% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BGG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 221,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,434,752 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $11,646,901. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,772,670 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,151,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,525 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $5,704,557. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 246,441 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,466,412 shares and is now valued at $4,464,206. Following these latest developments, around 4.47% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.