Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

The shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vonage Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Buy the VG stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VG is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that VG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.05 while ending the day at $8.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.35 million shares were traded which represents a 5.65% incline from the average session volume which is 4.61 million shares. VG had ended its last session trading at $7.85. Vonage Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VG 52-week low price stands at $4.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vonage Holdings Corp. generated 23.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Vonage Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that CLM’s 50-day SMA is 9.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.97. The stock has a high of $12.47 for the year while the low is $5.52. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sit Investment Associates, Inc. sold more CLM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sit Investment Associates, Inc. selling -410,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,618,425 shares of CLM, with a total valuation of $53,741,611. Yakira Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,752,031 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. increased its Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,179,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,129 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. which are valued at $9,573,975. In the same vein, Karpus Management, Inc. increased its Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 360,323 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 920,186 shares and is now valued at $7,471,910.