Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

The shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uniti Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the UNIT stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Raymond James was of a view that UNIT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that UNIT is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.06.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.095 while ending the day at $5.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.63 million shares were traded which represents a -13.35% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. UNIT had ended its last session trading at $5.20. Uniti Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 122.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.24, with a beta of 0.83. UNIT 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $12.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.92%. Uniti Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. It started the day trading at $50.25 and traded between $44.00 and $49.14 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $50.00 for the year while the low is $38.00. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.68%.

Graniteshares Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more OTIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,500 worth of shares.