Ride Out The Next Market Storm With PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

The shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PGT Innovations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Dougherty & Company was of a view that PGTI is Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that PGTI is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.22 while ending the day at $9.70. During the trading session, a total of 519936.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.87% decline from the average session volume which is 377130.0 shares. PGTI had ended its last session trading at $9.11. PGT Innovations Inc. currently has a market cap of $587.14 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.76, with a beta of 1.27. PGT Innovations Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 PGTI 52-week low price stands at $6.88 while its 52-week high price is $18.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PGT Innovations Inc. generated 97.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. PGT Innovations Inc. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.95% to reach $57.82/share. It started the day trading at $17.49 and traded between $15.60 and $16.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIX’s 50-day SMA is 23.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.50. The stock has a high of $59.52 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.49%, as 6.13M PGTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.25% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 823,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,946,163 shares of SIX, with a total valuation of $99,644,884. H Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more SIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,812,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,457,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,543 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $93,519,357. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,476,846 shares and is now valued at $81,219,649. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.