Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

The shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $5.75 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the OCSL stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $6.50. National Securities was of a view that OCSL is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that OCSL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.66 while ending the day at $3.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.26 million shares were traded which represents a -160.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. OCSL had ended its last session trading at $3.56. OCSL 52-week low price stands at $2.33 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation generated 21.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Piper Sandler also rated PLAY as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PLAY could surge by 54.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.60% to reach $32.60/share. It started the day trading at $15.7999 and traded between $13.7601 and $14.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAY’s 50-day SMA is 27.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.33. The stock has a high of $59.60 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.53%, as 6.85M OCSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.35% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.25, while the P/B ratio is 3.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PLAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -75,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,496,389 shares of PLAY, with a total valuation of $58,812,768. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PLAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,376,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC increased its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares by 75.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,525,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,086,292 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $33,037,464. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.