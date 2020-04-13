Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myriad Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Neutral the MYGN stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Needham was of a view that MYGN is Hold in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Cowen thinks that MYGN is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.70.

The shares of the company added by 6.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.335 while ending the day at $15.25. During the trading session, a total of 834713.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.78% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. MYGN had ended its last session trading at $14.26. Myriad Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 MYGN 52-week low price stands at $9.24 while its 52-week high price is $48.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myriad Genetics Inc. generated 81.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -126.67%. Myriad Genetics Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $5.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.17% to reach $20.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.69 and traded between $5.98 and $6.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVC’s 50-day SMA is 14.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.83. The stock has a high of $26.69 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.57%, as 3.22M MYGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Service Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SVC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -189,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,061,274 shares of SVC, with a total valuation of $140,730,880. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,710,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Service Properties Trust shares by 9.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,135,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -852,432 shares of Service Properties Trust which are valued at $43,933,541. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Service Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,700,526 shares and is now valued at $36,182,840. Following these latest developments, around 1.35% of Service Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.