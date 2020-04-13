Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

The shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Growth Properties LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that MGP is Neutral in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Macquarie thinks that MGP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.17.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.40 while ending the day at $24.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a 3.89% incline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. MGP had ended its last session trading at $23.01. MGM Growth Properties LLC currently has a market cap of $11.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.52, with a beta of 0.79. MGP 52-week low price stands at $11.43 while its 52-week high price is $34.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.72%. MGM Growth Properties LLC has the potential to record 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.96% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.04 and traded between $0.87 and $1.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPG’s 50-day SMA is 1.9981 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3527. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 81.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.92%, as 63.33M MGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.88% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 67.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,165,108 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,471,219 shares of WPG, with a total valuation of $24,529,331. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,151,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,370,233 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,632 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. which are valued at $8,348,038. In the same vein, PSG Asset Management (Pty) Ltd. decreased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,347,908 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,347,908 shares and is now valued at $7,525,066. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.