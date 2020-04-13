Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MacroGenics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Guggenheim was of a view that MGNX is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Wedbush thinks that MGNX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.12.

The shares of the company added by 7.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.37 while ending the day at $5.76. During the trading session, a total of 799667.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.6% decline from the average session volume which is 545470.0 shares. MGNX had ended its last session trading at $5.35. MacroGenics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 MGNX 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $19.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MacroGenics Inc. generated 126.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.68%. MacroGenics Inc. has the potential to record -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 34.68% to reach $5.13/share. It started the day trading at $2.35 and traded between $1.87 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNY’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.67. The stock has a high of $6.14 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 67.37%, as 11.39M MGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Colony Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,142,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 69,245,451 shares of CLNY, with a total valuation of $121,179,539.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by 8.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,023,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,130,000 shares of Colony Capital Inc. which are valued at $56,041,389. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,809,988 shares and is now valued at $45,167,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Colony Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.