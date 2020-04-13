Ride Out The Next Market Storm With LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT), GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The shares of LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LiqTech International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2019, to Buy the LIQT stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Not Rated rating by Wm Smith in its report released on April 07, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.73 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 642962.0 shares were traded which represents a -238.28% decline from the average session volume which is 190070.0 shares. LIQT had ended its last session trading at $4.71. LiqTech International Inc. currently has a market cap of $101.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1666.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 66.67, with a beta of 1.17. LiqTech International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LIQT 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LiqTech International Inc. generated 9.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. LiqTech International Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $15.71 and traded between $13.61 and $15.37 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.95 for the year while the low is $11.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.97%.

Following these latest developments, around 0.08% of GFL Environmental Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.