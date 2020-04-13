Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $3 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Sell the HMHC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Goldman was of a view that HMHC is Sell in its latest report on March 27, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HMHC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.47.

The shares of the company added by 6.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -273.34% decline from the average session volume which is 580810.0 shares. HMHC had ended its last session trading at $1.41. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HMHC 52-week low price stands at $1.27 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company generated 296.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.94%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16.50. JP Morgan also rated CADE as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that CADE could surge by 49.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.63% to reach $12.97/share. It started the day trading at $6.73 and traded between $6.08 and $6.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CADE’s 50-day SMA is 11.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.60. The stock has a high of $23.22 for the year while the low is $4.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.08%, as 6.19M HMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.90% of Cadence Bancorporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CADE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 295,696 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,407,963 shares of CADE, with a total valuation of $114,022,158. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CADE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,052,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,164,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cadence Bancorporation which are valued at $46,924,213. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,596,734 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,878,891 shares and is now valued at $45,056,736. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cadence Bancorporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.