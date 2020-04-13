Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG)

The shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynex Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that DX is Buy in its latest report on February 18, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that DX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.01.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.2275 while ending the day at $14.00. During the trading session, a total of 990225.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.64% decline from the average session volume which is 516700.0 shares. DX had ended its last session trading at $12.97. DX 52-week low price stands at $7.04 while its 52-week high price is $20.34.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Dynex Capital Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.61% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $21.87 and traded between $20.85 and $21.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSG’s 50-day SMA is 21.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.06. The stock has a high of $26.64 for the year while the low is $11.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.80%, as 9.92M DX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of The Stars Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.68% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.89% of The Stars Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.