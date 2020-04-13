Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM), Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

The shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silvercorp Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Alliance Global Partners advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the SVM stock while also putting a $4.35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.84.

The shares of the company added by 14.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.46 while ending the day at $3.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -5.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. SVM had ended its last session trading at $3.38. Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently has a market cap of $703.14 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.02, with a beta of 1.42. Silvercorp Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 SVM 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Silvercorp Metals Inc. generated 61.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on November 06, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.70% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.26 and traded between $5.45 and $6.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRGI’s 50-day SMA is 7.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.42. The stock has a high of $14.53 for the year while the low is $2.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.49%, as 1.55M SVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.81% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,262,189 shares of FRGI, with a total valuation of $21,206,622. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FRGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,652,685 worth of shares.

Similarly, AREX Capital Management LP increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 93.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,505,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,213,217 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $10,096,327. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,276,531 shares and is now valued at $9,174,420. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.