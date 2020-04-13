Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES), STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

The shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quintana Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that QES is Buy in its latest report on April 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that QES is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.94.

The shares of the company added by 44.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9145 while ending the day at $1.26. During the trading session, a total of 643894.0 shares were traded which represents a -3202.02% decline from the average session volume which is 19500.0 shares. QES had ended its last session trading at $0.87. Quintana Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 QES 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $5.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quintana Energy Services Inc. generated 14.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Quintana Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. RBC Capital Mkts also rated STAG as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that STAG could surge by 14.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.05% to reach $31.73/share. It started the day trading at $27.37 and traded between $25.18 and $27.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STAG’s 50-day SMA is 27.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.60. The stock has a high of $33.48 for the year while the low is $17.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.96%, as 6.51M QES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 79.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 680,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,984,095 shares of STAG, with a total valuation of $427,521,819. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,888,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its STAG Industrial Inc. shares by 0.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,009,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,191 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. which are valued at $135,332,566. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its STAG Industrial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,884,731 shares and is now valued at $110,004,142. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of STAG Industrial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.