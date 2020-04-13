Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penske Automotive Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $51. Guggenheim was of a view that PAG is Neutral in its latest report on September 21, 2018. SunTrust thinks that PAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.22.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.50 while ending the day at $33.54. During the trading session, a total of 609987.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.17% decline from the average session volume which is 403510.0 shares. PAG had ended its last session trading at $31.74. Penske Automotive Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PAG 52-week low price stands at $19.99 while its 52-week high price is $53.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penske Automotive Group Inc. generated 28.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Penske Automotive Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is now rated as Strong Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.58% to reach $34.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.615 and traded between $16.15 and $16.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLY’s 50-day SMA is 22.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.45. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $10.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.96%, as 8.22M PAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Ally Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,132,422 shares of ALLY, with a total valuation of $535,820,849. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more ALLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $497,582,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,004,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 793,753 shares of Ally Financial Inc. which are valued at $259,800,606. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,397,559 shares and is now valued at $164,466,776. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ally Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.