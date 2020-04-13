Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

The shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golub Capital BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2017. National Securities was of a view that GBDC is Neutral in its latest report on November 03, 2016. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GBDC is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.84.

The shares of the company added by 13.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.15 while ending the day at $12.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -57.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. GBDC had ended its last session trading at $10.88. GBDC 52-week low price stands at $9.08 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.54% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.99 and traded between $5.43 and $5.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUD’s 50-day SMA is 7.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.58. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $2.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.30%, as 1.21M GBDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Hudson Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 664.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more HUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 269,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,083,003 shares of HUD, with a total valuation of $20,496,675. Brown Advisory LLC meanwhile sold more HUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,837,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Hudson Ltd. which are valued at $15,060,000. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,403 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,843,423 shares and is now valued at $14,273,983. Following these latest developments, around 13.32% of Hudson Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.