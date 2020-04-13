Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 266.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.54.

The shares of the company added by 16.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.48. During the trading session, a total of 8.14 million shares were traded which represents a -928.88% decline from the average session volume which is 791530.0 shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.99. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $169.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 1.75. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Goldman also rated CVA as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CVA could surge by 44.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.24% to reach $15.43/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $8.0617 and $8.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVA’s 50-day SMA is 12.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.12. The stock has a high of $18.38 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.33%, as 3.13M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 125.07, while the P/B ratio is 3.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,949,182 shares of CVA, with a total valuation of $110,715,506. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,637,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Covanta Holding Corporation shares by 8.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,502,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -720,476 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation which are valued at $64,145,417. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Covanta Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 373,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,742,388 shares and is now valued at $40,547,417. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Covanta Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.