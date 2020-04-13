Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on August 01, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.25. Maxim Group was of a view that AI is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that AI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.86.

The shares of the company added by 17.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $3.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a -222.99% decline from the average session volume which is 652450.0 shares. AI had ended its last session trading at $2.61. AI 52-week low price stands at $1.40 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. JP Morgan also rated MAT as Initiated on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MAT could surge by 32.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.41% to reach $13.77/share. It started the day trading at $9.63 and traded between $8.65 and $9.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAT’s 50-day SMA is 10.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.71. The stock has a high of $14.83 for the year while the low is $6.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 57.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.31%, as 45.56M AI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.74% of Mattel Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more MAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -23,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,508,839 shares of MAT, with a total valuation of $453,792,872. EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $363,485,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Mattel Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,932,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,400 shares of Mattel Inc. which are valued at $342,993,633. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Mattel Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,837 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,750,556 shares and is now valued at $306,152,398. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mattel Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.