Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $51 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Lease Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Outperform the AL stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $52. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AL is Buy in its latest report on March 09, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.10.

The shares of the company added by 5.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.14 while ending the day at $26.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -24.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. AL had ended its last session trading at $24.62. Air Lease Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 2.11. AL 52-week low price stands at $8.41 while its 52-week high price is $49.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Lease Corporation generated 338.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.38%. Air Lease Corporation has the potential to record 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Hovde Group also rated SBNY as Downgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $161 suggesting that SBNY could surge by 32.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.77% to reach $133.41/share. It started the day trading at $91.17 and traded between $83.66 and $90.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBNY’s 50-day SMA is 113.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 122.19. The stock has a high of $148.64 for the year while the low is $68.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.08%, as 1.48M AL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Signature Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 557.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBNY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -55,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,788,699 shares of SBNY, with a total valuation of $384,963,513. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $371,573,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Signature Bank shares by 14.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,235,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 404,675 shares of Signature Bank which are valued at $260,130,705. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Signature Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 672,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,059,928 shares and is now valued at $245,987,612. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Signature Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.