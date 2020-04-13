Mixed Analyst Attention: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Equal Weight the WPM stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.90 while ending the day at $31.98. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -23.87% decline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. WPM had ended its last session trading at $29.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently has a market cap of $14.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 166.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.51, with a beta of 0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 WPM 52-week low price stands at $18.66 while its 52-week high price is $34.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. generated 103.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on December 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.70% to reach $60.75/share. It started the day trading at $33.92 and traded between $31.30 and $32.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGO’s 50-day SMA is 36.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.76. The stock has a high of $50.77 for the year while the low is $13.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.50%, as 3.23M WPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 860.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -463,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,028,385 shares of AGO, with a total valuation of $232,842,049. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more AGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,804,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,318,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,644 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. which are valued at $188,756,726. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 258,973 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,155,195 shares and is now valued at $107,162,479. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.