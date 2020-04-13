Mixed Analyst Attention: South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI), Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)

The shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $36 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of South Jersey Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the SJI stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Maxim Group was of a view that SJI is Buy in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SJI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.87.

The shares of the company added by 8.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.50 while ending the day at $26.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 5.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. SJI had ended its last session trading at $24.50. South Jersey Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.07, with a beta of 0.78. South Jersey Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SJI 52-week low price stands at $19.62 while its 52-week high price is $34.48.

The South Jersey Industries Inc. generated 6.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. South Jersey Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Canaccord Genuity also rated MG as Resumed on November 07, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that MG could surge by 53.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.56% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $5.10 and traded between $3.82 and $3.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MG’s 50-day SMA is 6.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.61. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $2.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 197064.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 193,044 SJI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Mistras Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 171.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bernzott Capital Advisors sold more MG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bernzott Capital Advisors selling -70,367 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,903,332 shares of MG, with a total valuation of $8,108,194. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,014,887 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Mistras Group Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,459,112 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,895 shares of Mistras Group Inc. which are valued at $6,215,817. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mistras Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,049 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,129,401 shares and is now valued at $4,811,248. Following these latest developments, around 39.30% of Mistras Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.